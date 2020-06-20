UrduPoint.com
Poland May Pose Threat To Russia Only As Home To NATO's Facilities - Kremlin Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Poland may pose a threat to Russia only if it provides its territory for NATO's military infrastructure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Poland itself can hardly be a threat to Russia. But as a country ready to provide its territory for the military infrastructure of third countries or an organization such as the NATO, it poses a threat to us," Peskov told the Channel One broadcaster.

