MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Poland may pose a threat to Russia only if it provides its territory for NATO's military infrastructure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Poland itself can hardly be a threat to Russia. But as a country ready to provide its territory for the military infrastructure of third countries or an organization such as the NATO, it poses a threat to us," Peskov told the Channel One broadcaster.