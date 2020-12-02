UrduPoint.com
Poland May Spend Up To $2.7Bln On COVID-19 Vaccines - Prime Minister

Poland is expected to spend somewhere between five to 10 billion zlotys ($1.35 billion - $2.7 billion) on the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, Morawiecki announced that Poland had ordered 45 million doses from various COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, including Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson. The vaccination will be voluntary and free. The prime minister also expressed hope that mass vaccination would begin no later than in two months.

"It will cost between five to 10 billion zlotys. It all depends on how many additional doses we will buy," the prime minister said at a briefing in Warsaw.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has already contracted more than 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine with six companies.

At present, there are 48 candidate vaccines on the World Health Organization's list. Some manufacturers have already released the interim results of phase 3 trials of their vaccines. Russia's Sputnik V, as well as vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, have all reported over 90 percent efficacy, according to the preliminary data. The average efficacy of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine totals 70 percent, preliminary analysis shows.

