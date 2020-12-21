Poland May Start Vaccinating First 10,000 People Against COVID on Sunday - Chancellery

Poland may start vaccinating the first group of people against the coronavirus disease on December 27, Michal Dworczyk, the head of the Chancellery of the Polish Prime Minister, said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Poland may start vaccinating the first group of people against the coronavirus disease on December 27, Michal Dworczyk, the head of the Chancellery of the Polish Prime Minister, said on Monday.

"If today the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approves the vaccine by the Pfizer company, everything indicates that on December 26 in the evening the first [batch of] nearly 10,000 doses will arrive in Poland and on December 27 first 10,000 people will be vaccinated," Dworczyk said on the RMF FM radio.

On Tuesday, the Polish government adopted the national vaccination program.

Earlier in December, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki reported that Poland bought 60 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 from six developers, including Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. The vaccination will be voluntary and free.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Poland has registered 1,202,700 positive COVID-19 cases, including 25,397 fatalities.