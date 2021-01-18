Poland Might Open Restaurants, Hotels in February Amid COVID-19 - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Poland might open restaurants and hotels in February, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Poland might open restaurants and hotels in February, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

In mid-December, Poland announced a nationwide quarantine from December 28 to January 17 due to the coronavirus, banning ski slopes, and shops other than grocery stores from working. Earlier in January, Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said that starting January 18, the country will extend its nationwide quarantine over the coronavirus pandemic, keeping in force all restrictions, except for full-time learning in the first and third grades.

"There are several industries that have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus.

They are closed because they are the main source of infection. These industries include gastronomy, hotel business, tourism. In the next 10 days, we, together with the representatives of these industries will try to develop sanitary protocols operating during the pandemic," Morawiecki said during a press conference.

Morawiecki noted that the decision to open enterprises of these industries depended on a number of COVID-19 related infections and deaths, the situation in Poland's neighboring countries, and the rate of the vaccination process.

To date, Poland has recorded more than 1,438,000 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 33,407, according to the Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus resource center.