UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Might Reopen Primary Schools On January 18 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Poland Might Reopen Primary Schools on January 18 - Health Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Primary school students in Poland might be able to return to in-person learning on January 18 if the authorities deem the coronavirus dynamic during the winter break satisfactory, Polish Health Ministry spokesperson Wojciech Andrusiewicz said on Wednesday.

All school grades in Poland shifted to remote learning in early November.

"The way we behave during the holidays will determine whether primary school children would return to class on January 18," Andrusiewicz said at a briefing, specifying that this applies to grades from 1-3.

The health ministry spokesperson urged people to avoid large gatherings and strictly adhere to the prescribed preventive measures.

The spokesperson said the reopening of Polish primary schools would also be conditional on the daily increase in cases not going up. According to Andrusiewicz, the Polish government will conduct coronavirus tests for around 190,000 primary school teachers from January 11-15.

During the first coronavirus wave in the spring, Poland's daily increase in cases did not exceed hundreds. Over the past few weeks, this number has consistently been over 10,000, nearing 15,000 occasionally.

As of Wednesday, the Polish health authorities confirmed over 1.2 million COVID-19 cases and 28,019 deaths.

Related Topics

Holidays Poland January November From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NEPRA approves Rs1.6 increase per unit electricity ..

41 minutes ago

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

58 minutes ago

PITB initiates 'Partners in Development' Program t ..

1 hour ago

SBP, all banks will remain closed for public deali ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Weapon Firing Of Surfa ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs honours long-serving employees

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.