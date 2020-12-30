Poland Might Reopen Primary Schools on January 18 - Health Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Primary school students in Poland might be able to return to in-person learning on January 18 if the authorities deem the coronavirus dynamic during the winter break satisfactory, Polish Health Ministry spokesperson Wojciech Andrusiewicz said on Wednesday.

All school grades in Poland shifted to remote learning in early November.

"The way we behave during the holidays will determine whether primary school children would return to class on January 18," Andrusiewicz said at a briefing, specifying that this applies to grades from 1-3.

The health ministry spokesperson urged people to avoid large gatherings and strictly adhere to the prescribed preventive measures.

The spokesperson said the reopening of Polish primary schools would also be conditional on the daily increase in cases not going up. According to Andrusiewicz, the Polish government will conduct coronavirus tests for around 190,000 primary school teachers from January 11-15.

During the first coronavirus wave in the spring, Poland's daily increase in cases did not exceed hundreds. Over the past few weeks, this number has consistently been over 10,000, nearing 15,000 occasionally.

As of Wednesday, the Polish health authorities confirmed over 1.2 million COVID-19 cases and 28,019 deaths.