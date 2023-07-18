Poland Moves Troops to East as Wagner Group Arrives in Belarus - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Poland has moved two brigades of military personnel to its eastern border because of the arrival of the Wagner Group private military company in Belarus, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Tuesday.

"We are aware of the threats in the east. We know that the Wagner Group has been moved into Belarus. In this regard, we have reinforced the east of Poland with the redeployment of military units along with equipment from the west. We are talking about the 12th and 17th brigades. One of them is stationed in Kolno, at a new base opened last Saturday, and the second in Biala Podlaska, near the border," Blaszczak told reporters in New York.

The Wagner Group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, seized an army headquarters in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on the night of June 23 and started moving toward Moscow the following day.

Prigozhin portrayed his actions as a response to the Russian Defense Ministry's alleged attack on his group's field camps, which the Russian Defense Ministry denied. Prigozhin agreed to end the mutiny after negotiations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who said he was acting in coordination with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Lukashenko first confirmed Prigozhin's arrival in Belarus on June 27 but walked back his statement on July 6, saying that the Wagner Group's chief was not in Belarus but in Russia's St. Petersburg.