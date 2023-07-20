MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Poland's redeploying its military personnel to the border with Belarus is a reason for Moscow's increased attention, the work on the security of the Union State is underway, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that Poland had moved two brigades of military personnel to its eastern border because of the arrival of the Wagner Group private military company in Belarus.

"The work (on the security of the Union State) is underway. Certainly, this is a cause for concern. Poland's aggressiveness, such a hostile attitude to both Belarus and Russia is indeed a reality. Of course, this is a reason for increased attention," Peskov told reporters.