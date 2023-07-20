Open Menu

Poland Moving Troops To Belarus Border Reason For Moscow's Increased Attention - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Poland Moving Troops to Belarus Border Reason for Moscow's Increased Attention - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Poland's redeploying its military personnel to the border with Belarus is a reason for Moscow's increased attention, the work on the security of the Union State is underway, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that Poland had moved two brigades of military personnel to its eastern border because of the arrival of the Wagner Group private military company in Belarus.

"The work (on the security of the Union State) is underway. Certainly, this is a cause for concern. Poland's aggressiveness, such a hostile attitude to both Belarus and Russia is indeed a reality. Of course, this is a reason for increased attention," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Company Belarus Poland Border

Recent Stories

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son H ..

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza in money laundering case

17 minutes ago
 Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

24 minutes ago
 DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

2 hours ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

3 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

4 hours ago
 Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

13 hours ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

14 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

16 hours ago
 US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing No ..

US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing Not Provoking - Chinese Envoy

16 hours ago

More Stories From World