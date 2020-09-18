UrduPoint.com
Poland Mulling National Sanctions On Belarus - Lithuanian President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:38 PM

Poland is considering national sanctions against Belarus, the press service of Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said after his talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Poland is considering national sanctions against Belarus, the press service of Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said after his talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

"The presidents discussed sanctions against Belarus.

Poland was invited to join regional sanctions and show solidarity with the civil society in Belarus, which is facing aggression and political attacks," the press service said.

"The Polish president said he was considering national sanctions against Belarus," the press service added.

