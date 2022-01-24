Poland Mulls Possibility of Military Aid to Ukraine, Not Sending Troops - Senior Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Warsaw is considering the possibility of providing military assistance to Kiev, but not sending a military contingent to the country, the head of the Polish presidency's National Security Bureau, Pawel Soloch, said on Monday.

"We considered the issue of military assistance.

At the moment, I cannot share details on this topic," Soloch said following a meeting with President Andrzej Duda.

The official clarified that the discussions were not about sending a Polish military contingent to Ukraine.

"We are talking about material assistance. There is no talk of any increase, any presence of our troops on the territory of Ukraine. The Ukrainians did not ask for this," Soloch said.