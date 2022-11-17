UrduPoint.com

Poland Must Decide Whether To Boost Combat Readiness After Missile Incident - Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Poland Must Decide Whether to Boost Combat Readiness After Missile Incident - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Polish Ambassador to the United Nations Krzysztof Szczerski said Poland must decide whether to enhance its military readiness, especially regarding aerospace monitoring, after an Ukrainian missile exploded in the country earlier this week, killing two Polish citizens.

"A decision has to also be made to increase the combat readiness of the selected units of the Polish armed forces with particular emphasis on aerospace monitoring," Szczerski told a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

