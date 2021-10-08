Poland Must 'fully' Implement EU Law: Heiko Maas
Berlin, Oct 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Poland must implement EU laws completely given it is part of the bloc, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday, after a landmark Polish court ruling that experts warned could lead to "Polexit".
"If a country decides politically to be part of the EU, then it must ensure that the agreed rules are fully and completely implemented," Maas told the Funke newspaper group.