Poland must 'fully' implement EU law: Heiko Maas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Poland must implement EU laws completely given it is part of the bloc, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday, after a landmark Polish court ruling that experts warned could lead to "Polexit"

Berlin, Oct 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Poland must implement EU laws completely given it is part of the bloc, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday, after a landmark Polish court ruling that experts warned could lead to "Polexit".

"If a country decides politically to be part of the EU, then it must ensure that the agreed rules are fully and completely implemented," Maas told the Funke newspaper group.