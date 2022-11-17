UrduPoint.com

Poland, NATO Mull Letting Ukraine Contribute To Missile Blast Probe - Senior Diplomat

Published November 17, 2022

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Poland and NATO will decide whether Ukraine should be part of the ongoing investigation into a missile blast that killed two in eastern Poland, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk said Thursday.

"It is up to our government and the NATO command because we must act as one," Mularczyk told public broadcaster Polskie Radio.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the alliance believed Ukraine fired off the missile on Tuesday night to fend off a Russian strike.

It crashed in Polish farmlands, killing two men and flattening a grain dryer.

Stoltenberg said the strike did not seem to be intentional after concerns were raised that it could trigger NATO's collective defense clause.

Ukraine blamed Russia for the hit after Polish media reported a suspected missile landing, but China and several Western leaders called for caution. US President Joe Biden said it was unlikely that the missile came from Russia, which denied targeting the Polish-Ukrainian border.

