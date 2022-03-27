UrduPoint.com

Poland Not Abandoning Idea Of Sending NATO Peacekeepers To Ukraine - Russian Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2022 | 07:20 AM

Poland Not Abandoning Idea of Sending NATO Peacekeepers to Ukraine - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) Warsaw has not fully turned away from the idea of sending NATO peacekeepers to Ukraine, despite US opposition, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreev said.

"As for the actual idea of a peacekeeping operation, everything appears to have been stated clearly, the Americans said that they would not send their troops. NATO Secretary General (Jens Stoltenberg) said that such an operation is not considered. However, Polish officials say that they are not abandoning this idea, they will think and observe," Andreev said on the Soloviev Live YouTube show on Saturday.

Last week, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski proposed sending a NATO peacekeeping mission to Ukraine. The German government said that it opposes sending any NATO missions to Ukraine as this is a "red line.

"

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that sending a NATO peacekeeping mission to Ukraine would be reckless and dangerous and can result in dire consequences. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the presence of NATO peacekeepers in Ukraine would lead to a direct clash between the armed forces of Russia and the alliance.

In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted - the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

