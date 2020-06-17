UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Not Confirming Reports On President Duda's Planned Visit To US

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:17 PM

Poland Not Confirming Reports on President Duda's Planned Visit to US

Michal Dworczyk, the head of the Polish prime minister's office, did not confirm information regarding a planned visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to the United States

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Michal Dworczyk, the head of the Polish prime minister's office, did not confirm information regarding a planned visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to the United States.

On Tuesday, Politico reported, citing its sources in both administrations, that Duda may visit the White House to meet US President Donald Trump in the near future, and the meeting was "likely" to coincide with Washington's plans to announce an increase in the number of US troops in Poland. The exact date of the visit is not yet known but is expected to be held next week, and, if finalized, it would be the first visit of a foreign leader to the United States after a pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I can only say that Poland and the United States are trusted allies ... The United States and the US administration work very closely with the office of the president of Poland. Both presidents also have good personal relations.

These relations are transmitted to meetings and phone calls. And this ongoing collaboration continues all the time," Dworczyk said, as aired by Radio Poland.

Earlier in the day, Krzysztof Szchersky, the head of the office of the Polish president, said that Duda would accept an invitation to visit the United States if it was made.

"If it comes to such an official invitation, then such a visit and such a meeting will take place. We are waiting for this today," Szchersky said, as aired by Radio Poland.

Politico said that the White House did not comment on Duda's possible visit, and the Polish embassy in the US said that it did not have any information about the matter.

Trump has promised to reduce the number of US troops in Germany from 35,000 to roughly 25,000, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that he hoped Washington would relocate troops to Poland.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Washington White House Visit Trump Germany Poland United States May All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance announces implementation of Pr ..

6 minutes ago

Central Bank announces M1 increased by 0.7%

6 minutes ago

Over 81 pc wheat procured of set target in Minawal ..

49 seconds ago

Sharjah Airport welcomes Kenya Airways Cargo

36 minutes ago

Indonesia registers 1,031 new COVID-19 cases

36 minutes ago

OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee to Ho ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.