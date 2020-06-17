Michal Dworczyk, the head of the Polish prime minister's office, did not confirm information regarding a planned visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to the United States

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Michal Dworczyk, the head of the Polish prime minister's office, did not confirm information regarding a planned visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to the United States.

On Tuesday, Politico reported, citing its sources in both administrations, that Duda may visit the White House to meet US President Donald Trump in the near future, and the meeting was "likely" to coincide with Washington's plans to announce an increase in the number of US troops in Poland. The exact date of the visit is not yet known but is expected to be held next week, and, if finalized, it would be the first visit of a foreign leader to the United States after a pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I can only say that Poland and the United States are trusted allies ... The United States and the US administration work very closely with the office of the president of Poland. Both presidents also have good personal relations.

These relations are transmitted to meetings and phone calls. And this ongoing collaboration continues all the time," Dworczyk said, as aired by Radio Poland.

Earlier in the day, Krzysztof Szchersky, the head of the office of the Polish president, said that Duda would accept an invitation to visit the United States if it was made.

"If it comes to such an official invitation, then such a visit and such a meeting will take place. We are waiting for this today," Szchersky said, as aired by Radio Poland.

Politico said that the White House did not comment on Duda's possible visit, and the Polish embassy in the US said that it did not have any information about the matter.

Trump has promised to reduce the number of US troops in Germany from 35,000 to roughly 25,000, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that he hoped Washington would relocate troops to Poland.