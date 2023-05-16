UrduPoint.com

Poland Not Expelling Russian Ambassador As Decision Not Made By NATO, EU - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2023 | 05:10 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Poland is not expelling the Russian ambassador, as such a decision has not been made at the level of NATO or the EU, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on the Polsat tv channel.

"It is very easy to expel an ambassador, and then the Russians will expel our ambassador. Certainly, in such a situation, the level of mutual flow of information transmitted in both directions will become even more difficult," Morawiecki said.

"There are ambassadors in different countries. NATO as a whole did not make such a step, just like the European Union, and we did not dare to make such a step either," he said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that after the Polish authorities seized the school building at the embassy in Warsaw, Russia has the right to break off diplomatic relations with Poland, but this will primarily affect the Russians living and working in that country.

