UrduPoint.com

Poland Not In Talks To Send F-16s To Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Poland not in talks to send F-16s to Ukraine

Poland is not in talks to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, a deputy defence minister said Tuesday, a day after the US ruled out delivering fighter jets to the war-torn country

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Poland is not in talks to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, a deputy defence minister said Tuesday, a day after the US ruled out delivering fighter jets to the war-torn country.

"There are no official discussions on transferring F-16s at the moment," Poland's Wojciech Skurkiewicz told AFP.

Poland currently has 48 American-made F-16 warplanes.

Asked earlier whether Poland would take action on sending F-16s to Kyiv, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said "any new air force would be organised and possibly transferred in consultation with NATO countries.

" "We will act in full coordination," he added on Monday.

Later that day, US President Joe Biden said he would not be sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to help it fight Russian aggression.

Ukraine's leaders have said the F-16s are at the top of their latest weapons wish list.

Western nations this month finally agreed after serious divisions to send Ukraine modern NATO-standard tanks, one of the most powerful weapons in their conventional armies.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Defence Minister Ukraine Russia Poland Top

Recent Stories

29th death anniversary of Master Abdullah observed ..

29th death anniversary of Master Abdullah observed

26 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Air Force Calls F-16s Likely Candidate f ..

Ukrainian Air Force Calls F-16s Likely Candidate for Military Aviation Rearmamen ..

27 seconds ago
 Xi's article on full, rigorous Party self-governan ..

Xi's article on full, rigorous Party self-governance to be published

29 seconds ago
 US Peace Corps Evacuates Volunteers From Peru Amid ..

US Peace Corps Evacuates Volunteers From Peru Amid Unrest - Spokesman

30 seconds ago
 Degrees of 15 lawyers proved fake

Degrees of 15 lawyers proved fake

5 minutes ago
 France faces fresh nationwide protest against pens ..

France faces fresh nationwide protest against pension reforms

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.