Poland not in talks to send F-16s to Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Poland is not in talks to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, a deputy defence minister said Tuesday, a day after the US ruled out delivering fighter jets to the war-torn country

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Poland is not in talks to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, a deputy defence minister said Tuesday, a day after the US ruled out delivering fighter jets to the war-torn country.

"There are no official discussions on transferring F-16s at the moment," Poland's Wojciech Skurkiewicz told AFP.

Poland currently has 48 American-made F-16 warplanes.

Asked earlier whether Poland would take action on sending F-16s to Kyiv, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said "any new air force would be organised and possibly transferred in consultation with NATO countries.

" "We will act in full coordination," he added on Monday.

Later that day, US President Joe Biden said he would not be sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to help it fight Russian aggression.

Ukraine's leaders have said the F-16s are at the top of their latest weapons wish list.

Western nations this month finally agreed after serious divisions to send Ukraine modern NATO-standard tanks, one of the most powerful weapons in their conventional armies.