Poland Not Planning Lockdown Over Coronavirus Fears - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 09:27 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Polish authorities do not plan to restrict movement between cities over the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Development Minister Jadwiga Emilewicz said on Thursday.

A total of 47 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Poland so far.

"No such thing, we do not even talk about that.

We act adequately in accordance with the situation" Emilewicz told reporters, answering a corresponding question.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the spread of the coronavirus infection a pandemic. The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 126,000, with over 4,600 fatalities. About 68,000 people have recovered. Many international events and meetings have already been canceled to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further, and air traffic is being restricted worldwide.

