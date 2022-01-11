UrduPoint.com

Poland Not Planning To Mandate COVID-19 Vaccination - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 11:11 PM

The government of Poland does not plan to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all citizens, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, opposition leader Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister and ex-European Council President, urged the government to make vaccination compulsory, saying that the opposition would support it.

"No. There are no such plans," Morawiecki told reporters.

Only medical workers will have to be vaccinated starting March 1, while the vaccination mandate for security officers is still under consideration, the prime minister added.

For all other Poles over age 5, vaccination is free and voluntary. The country has vaccinated about 55% of its population to date.

In last 24 hours, 11,400 Poles were infected with COVID-19, and 493 died. The country's total cases exceed 4.2 million, with 100,254 deaths.

Austria and Greece have already made vaccination compulsory, and some other EU nations, including Germany and Poland, are considering following their lead, though Polish President Andrzej Duda is strictly against mandatory vaccination.

