Poland Not Ruling Out Closure of Borders With Russia, Belarus - Interior Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Polish authorities do not rule out the possibility of closing the borders with Russia and Belarus, Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said, answering whether the Polish authorities were considering the possibility of closing the borders with these countries.

"We are considering different scenarios. We will monitor what is being done on our borders, both with Belarus and on the Russian border. At the appropriate time at the appropriate moment, if there is such a need, we will announce what decisions have been made on this issue" Kaminsky said.

"We are watching very closely what is happening there," he added.