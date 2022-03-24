UrduPoint.com

Poland Not Ruling Out Expulsion Of Russian Ambassador, Decision Not Made Yet - Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2022 | 12:45 PM

Poland Not Ruling Out Expulsion of Russian Ambassador, Decision Not Made Yet - Diplomat

Poland does not rule out the expulsion of Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Sergey Andreyev, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Thursday, noting that the decision has not been made yet

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Poland does not rule out the expulsion of Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Sergey Andreyev, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Thursday, noting that the decision has not been made yet.

On Wednesday, Poland expelled 45 Russian diplomats over alleged espionage.

"This (the expulsion of the ambassador) is not excluded in the future. At this stage, there is no such decision. It is possible that it will be adopted in the future," Przydacz told the RMF FM radio station.

