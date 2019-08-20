UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Not Seeking To Be Perceived As Russia's Main Enemy - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:40 AM

Poland Not Seeking to Be Perceived as Russia's Main Enemy - Foreign Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said on Monday that his country did not want to be seen as the main enemy of Russia.

"I definitely would not want Poland to be perceived as the main enemy of Russia, especially taking into account the policies pursued by France and other countries," Czaputowicz told Rzeczpospolita newspaper.

According to the minister, his country's relationship with Russia is hindered by the fact that Moscow has not changed its policy toward Ukraine, the democratic opposition and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

"Unfortunately, there is no turning point in our relations," he said.

At the same time, Czaputowicz expressed hope that Polish President Andrzej Duda would be able to come to Russia on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Tu-154 plane crash that killed Polish President Lech Kaczynski near Russia's Smolensk.

Relations between Russia and Poland deteriorated in 2014 amid the crisis in Ukraine. The European Union introduced several rounds of sanctions against Moscow over its alleged meddling in the conflict, a claim Russia has repeatedly denied.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear France European Union Smolensk Same Poland Opposition

Recent Stories

US gives Huawei 90 day reprieve on ban

3 minutes ago

Putin says Russia backs actions of Syrian army in ..

21 minutes ago

Macron says 'real opportunity' for peace in Ukrain ..

21 minutes ago

Russia May Provide Asymmetrical Response to New US ..

21 minutes ago

'Frightening' Archer won't let-up against Australi ..

23 minutes ago

Current situation causes in extension of Qamar Jav ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.