WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said on Monday that his country did not want to be seen as the main enemy of Russia.

"I definitely would not want Poland to be perceived as the main enemy of Russia, especially taking into account the policies pursued by France and other countries," Czaputowicz told Rzeczpospolita newspaper.

According to the minister, his country's relationship with Russia is hindered by the fact that Moscow has not changed its policy toward Ukraine, the democratic opposition and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

"Unfortunately, there is no turning point in our relations," he said.

At the same time, Czaputowicz expressed hope that Polish President Andrzej Duda would be able to come to Russia on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Tu-154 plane crash that killed Polish President Lech Kaczynski near Russia's Smolensk.

Relations between Russia and Poland deteriorated in 2014 amid the crisis in Ukraine. The European Union introduced several rounds of sanctions against Moscow over its alleged meddling in the conflict, a claim Russia has repeatedly denied.