Published April 04, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Poland Now Hosting 4.4Mln Refugees From Ukraine - US Ambassador

Poland, with a population of over 40 million, is now hosting 4.4 million refugees from Ukraine with another 1 million just across the border in and around the city of Lviv who could also seek to join them at any time, US ambassador to Warsaw Mark Brzezinski said on Monday

"(T)he question is whether Poland is reaching the limit to what it can handle," Brzezinski told a Washington Post podcast.

Some 4.4 million people, or 10% of Poland's total population, are now recent arrivals from Ukraine, Brzezinski said.

The US ambassador also said there are a million refugees holed up in Lviv and he expects most of them to stay in Poland.

"The language is similar and the communication is easier, the food is similar (and) the culture is similar. I think the intent of the refugees is to stay in Poland (as) it is closer to them going home," he said.

Brzezinski, the son of the late National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski, took up his appointment at s US ambassador to Poland ten weeks ago. He said the current crisis also offered the opportunity for a stronger US "strategic alignment" with Poland.

