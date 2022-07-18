UrduPoint.com

Poland Obtains First US Abrams Tanks For Military Personnel Training - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Poland Obtains First US Abrams Tanks for Military Personnel Training - Defense Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Poland has acquired the first Abrams tanks from the United States for training of military personnel, the Polish Ministry of National Defense said on Monday.

Last week, the Polish military announced that it was purchasing 116 used Abrams tanks from the US to remedy a shortage of armored vehicles that arose after it handed over several hundreds of T-72 tanks to Ukraine.

"The Abrams tanks, which will be used to train Polish soldiers, are already in Poland," the ministry said in a statement.

In April, the Polish defense ministry signed an agreement on the procurement of 250 US-made Abrams tanks of the latest modification M1A2 SEPv3. The tanks are expected to be deployed in the eastern part of the country, primarily in the 18th mechanized division and the 1st tank brigade.

