Poland Offers EU to Cancel or Freeze Prices on Carbon Emissions Quotas at $32 Per Tonne

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Warsaw has proposed to the European Union to cancel or freeze the prices on quotas on carbon dioxide emissions at the level of 32 Euros ($32.1) per tonne, Polish Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moskwa said on Friday.

"We have introduced two solutions: the suspension of the EU Emission Trading System (ETS) for a crisis period and a simultaneous reform, and the second mechanism of a price freeze at the level of 32 euros," Moskwa said ahead of an extraordinary meeting of EU energy ministers.

The minister also said that the price is enshrined in the EU documents and plans on the ETS market development for 2022-2023.

"If we compare this price with the costs we have now of 70, 80, 90 euros, we will see that this market has been developing uncontrollably and there has been no positive effect on the economy and enterprises," Moskwa also said.

She also proposed to provide several free quotas in those sectors which need them most, including energy and steam power industry sectors.