Poland Offers to Provide Tents, Beds, Pajamas to Migrants Stuck on Border With Belarus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Poland is ready to provide illegal migrants currently stuck on the border with Belarus with tents, beds, pajamas and other humanitarian aid, the Polish Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

Several dozens of Afghan illegal migrants remained blocked at the Belarusian-Polish border near the Polish village of Usnarz Gorny, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday. The migrants, mostly young men, were seen sitting on the bare ground, having only one tent.

The Polish side has since claimed that the migrants are located on Belarusian territory.

"Concerned about the difficult situation a group of migrants staying in Belarus are in, and guided by humanitarian considerations, the Polish Foreign Ministry sent a diplomatic note to the Belarusian Ministry today, declaring its readiness to provide material assistance," the statement said.

The ministry noted that Poland is ready to provide, among other things, tents, beds, sleeping bags, blankets, pajamas, underwear, as well as food and medicine.

The humanitarian aid will be dispatched as soon as the Belarusian side agrees to let it through, the ministry added.

On Wednesday, Poland announced that it was s tightening security on the border with Belarus due to the migrant influx. This comes almost two months after Lithuania declared an emergency over the influx of illegal migrants from Belarus, many of them Iraqis, Iranians and Syrians.

Poland and neighboring Lithuania have accused Belarus of letting migrants cross the border to get into the European Union in retaliation for imposing sweeping economic sanctions against Minsk. The Belarusian president, in turn, argues that his government cannot afford to enhance border security because of the sanctions.