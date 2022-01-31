UrduPoint.com

Poland Offers Ukraine Military Assistance Amid Insecurity - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022 | 06:49 PM

Poland has offered Ukraine military assistance at no costs amid rising tensions over alleged Russian plans of invasion, Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported on Monday, citing the Ukrainian defense ministry

The newspaper said it was told by the Ukrainian defense ministry that Kiev has received Warsaw's offer.

In an interview with the same Polish newspaper on Monday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov refrained from confirming if Poland indeed offered military help to Ukraine, but said that "any military-technical assistance showing the Kremlin that aggression would cost much is important.

The United States and several other NATO countries have alleged that Russia is planning aggression against Ukraine, citing the buildup of Russian troops near the border. Russia has consistently denied any plans to invade Ukraine, saying it has the right to move troops inside its territory, responding to what it considers threats to its national security, such as a growing NATO presence in Eastern Europe.

