Poland Opening Borders For EU Citizens Starting From Saturday - Prime Minister

Sat 13th June 2020 | 05:10 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) Poland is opening its borders for EU citizens starting from Saturday following the COVID-19 lockdown, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

Poland closed its borders for foreigners, including EU citizens, in March over the spread of the coronavirus disease.

According to Morawiecki, the decision to open borders only for EU citizens was made after multiple intra-governmental consultations and explained by the difficult epidemiological situation outside the Schengen Area.

"We are returning to normal life,"  Morawiecki said on late Friday.

The Polish government also allowed international flights to resume starting from June 16.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 7.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 424,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Poland has confirmed 28,577 COVID-19 cases so far, with 1,222 fatalities.

