Poland Opposes Redeployment of US Troops From Germany to Warsaw - Foreign Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Warsaw does not support the United States' suggestion that it move the troops it has stationed in Germany to Poland, the latter's foreign minister, Jacek Czaputowicz, told Polish media in an interview.

"We will definitely never strive for this. American troops in Germany also serve Poland's security," the minister said in an interview with the Rzeczpospolita newspaper.

In his opinion, US troops in Germany "are on standby" in case "Poland were attacked by Russia."

Earlier in August, US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell told the DPA news agency that the United States was considering relocating some of its troops stationed in Germany to Poland since the former was not meeting the 2 percent of GDP defense spending commitment within NATO. Germany currently spends only about 1 percent of its GDP in this area.

On August 8, US Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher reiterated the United States' concern that Germany was failing to meet its NATO obligations, saying that Poland met the 2 percent goal and that Washington would happily transfer the troops.

Following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, on June 17, a joint statement was issued saying that a reconnaissance squadron of MQ-9 Reaper drones would be set up in Poland and an additional 1,000 US troops deployed to the country at Warsaw's expense. The buildup would add to the 4,500 US troops already in Poland. In turn, Warsaw said it was committed to preparing all the necessary infrastructure to accommodate such a large number of troops and hardware and to building a military airfield.