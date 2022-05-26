Poland Planning to Buy 500 US-Made MRLs HIMARS - Defense Minister

Warsaw is planning to purchase about 500 US-made multiple rocket launchers M142 HIMARS to enhance national artillery capabilities, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) Warsaw is planning to purchase about 500 US-made multiple rocket launchers M142 HIMARS to enhance national artillery capabilities, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Thursday.

"We are increasing the capabilities of missile forces and artillery.

I have signed a request for proposals on the procurement of some 500 M142 HIMARS rocket launchers for more than 80 (troops) units," Blaszczak said on Twitter.

The M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is a light multiple rocket launcher developed in the United States in the late 1990s. The system is designed to target artillery systems' hubs, air defense systems, units of technical support, and other military targets, as well as to provide support for friendly troops and military equipment.