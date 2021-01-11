Poland Plans to Receive 6 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses in First Quarter of 2021

Poland plans to receive approximately six million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of March to vaccinate three million people, Michal Dworczyk, the head of the prime minister's office, said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Poland plans to receive approximately six million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of March to vaccinate three million people, Michal Dworczyk, the head of the prime minister's office, said on Monday.

Poland launched a vaccination campaign simultaneously with other European Union member states in late December. The country is using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and expects shipments of a vaccine developed by Moderna in near future.

"By the end of the first quarter [of 2021], we will receive about six million doses of the vaccine, which will make it possible to vaccinate about three million people," Dworczyk said at a parliament session.

Poland receives some 350,000 Pfizer vaccine doses every Monday. Shipments of 70,000 Moderna-developed vaccines are expected to arrive by the end of January. Dworczyk added that the country will get 840,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine by the end of the year's first quarter.

Poland is vaccinating health workers first, while pensioners, law enforcement officers, teachers and other high-risk groups are set to be the next. The vaccination is free and voluntary.

To date, Poland has confirmed more than 1,3 million COVID-19 cases, including over 31,000 related deaths and more than 1.1 million recoveries.