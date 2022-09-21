Poland Prepares to Admit Up to 500,000 More Refugees From Ukraine - Warsaw

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Poland is preparing to admit up to 500,000 additional refugees from Ukraine, Deputy Minister Pawel Szefernaker said on Wednesday.

According to the official, who is also the Polish government plenipotentiary for refugees from Ukraine, another wave of refugees could emerge.

While there is no precise information of how many people there will be, the Ukrainian authorities were ordered to prepare for roughly 500,000 people leaving the country.

"We have to be ready that some part of these people will want to come to Poland," Szefernaker said as quoted by the Polish Press Agency.

Since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, over 6 million Ukrainians have arrived to Poland, with up to 1.5 million are still remaining in the country.