Poland Preparing to Accept 1Mln Ukrainian Refugees - Defense Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Poland is bracing for up to 1 million refugees from Ukraine, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Wojciech Skurkiewicz said on Thursday, adding that Warsaw has been preparing for a wave of refugees from across the border for several weeks.

"Preparations are underway in the event of a wave of refugees from Ukraine at four levels, depending on the development of the situation. If a crisis occurs, the wave may even number about one million people," Skurkiewicz told Polish radio ZET.

Poland has been preparing to receive refugees from Ukraine for several weeks, Skurkiewicz added. According to him, the country has created special reception points, instructed the relevant personnel, and arranged for the necessary infrastructure on the border, including with the involvement of military.

In the past few months, Western countries and Ukraine have accused Russia of deploying additional troops along the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed these allegations, saying that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its troops within its territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western military advisers in the breakaway Donbas region and increased arms deliveries to Kiev.