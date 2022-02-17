UrduPoint.com

Poland Preparing To Accept 1Mln Ukrainian Refugees - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Poland Preparing to Accept 1Mln Ukrainian Refugees - Defense Ministry

Poland is bracing for up to 1 million refugees from Ukraine, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Wojciech Skurkiewicz said on Thursday, adding that Warsaw has been preparing for a wave of refugees from across the border for several weeks

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Poland is bracing for up to 1 million refugees from Ukraine, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Wojciech Skurkiewicz said on Thursday, adding that Warsaw has been preparing for a wave of refugees from across the border for several weeks.

"Preparations are underway in the event of a wave of refugees from Ukraine at four levels, depending on the development of the situation. If a crisis occurs, the wave may even number about one million people," Skurkiewicz told Polish radio ZET.

Poland has been preparing to receive refugees from Ukraine for several weeks, Skurkiewicz added. According to him, the country has created special reception points, instructed the relevant personnel, and arranged for the necessary infrastructure on the border, including with the involvement of military.

In the past few months, Western countries and Ukraine have accused Russia of deploying additional troops along the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed these allegations, saying that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its troops within its territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western military advisers in the breakaway Donbas region and increased arms deliveries to Kiev.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Warsaw Kiev Poland May Border Event From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

No attempt to create political unrest would succee ..

No attempt to create political unrest would succeed: Buzdar

3 minutes ago
 US Receives Russia's Response to Security Proposal ..

US Receives Russia's Response to Security Proposals - State Dept.

3 minutes ago
 Kuwait's Emir Accepts Resignation of Defense, Inte ..

Kuwait's Emir Accepts Resignation of Defense, Interior Ministers - Government

3 minutes ago
 UPDATE - Australia to Include Palestine's Hamas on ..

UPDATE - Australia to Include Palestine's Hamas on Terrorist Organizations List ..

3 minutes ago
 Davis Cup group stage moved to September

Davis Cup group stage moved to September

5 minutes ago
 S. African regulator approves Merck's anti-Covid p ..

S. African regulator approves Merck's anti-Covid pill

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>