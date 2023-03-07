UrduPoint.com

Poland Preparing To Impose Sanctions On Several Hundred Belarusians - Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 02:50 AM

Poland Preparing to Impose Sanctions on Several Hundred Belarusians - Interior Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Poland is preparing to impose sanctions on several hundred people from Belarus due to the sentence to activist of the Union of Poles in Belarus, journalist Andrzej Poczobut, Polish Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik said on Polsat tv channel.

In February, a Grodno regional court sentenced Poczobut to eight years in a high security penal colony.

"We are acting quite tough on Belarus, and we will not hesitate to use the tools that have already been prepared," Wasik said.

Asked what tools he meant, the deputy minister said "there are several hundred people... that could be included in the sanctions list."

He explained that Poland intends to impose sanctions against those responsible for the sentence to Poczobut.

"These are people behind the Belarusian system of justice, so to speak," Wasik said.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Belarus Poland February TV From Court

Recent Stories

Egyptian archaeological mission uncovers smiling s ..

Egyptian archaeological mission uncovers smiling sphinx in Qena

22 minutes ago
 Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen f ..

Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen for men

3 hours ago
 Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Of ..

Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Often Found in Humans, Animals - ..

3 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsa ..

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal slams Imran for escapi ..

3 hours ago
 Spain Asks US to Remove Soil Contaminated With Rad ..

Spain Asks US to Remove Soil Contaminated With Radiation After Accident in 1966 ..

3 hours ago
 Kilicdaroglu Delared Turkish Opposition's Single C ..

Kilicdaroglu Delared Turkish Opposition's Single Candidate in May 14 Presidentia ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.