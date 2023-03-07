Poland Preparing to Impose Sanctions on Several Hundred Belarusians - Interior Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Poland is preparing to impose sanctions on several hundred people from Belarus due to the sentence to activist of the Union of Poles in Belarus, journalist Andrzej Poczobut, Polish Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik said on Polsat tv channel.

In February, a Grodno regional court sentenced Poczobut to eight years in a high security penal colony.

"We are acting quite tough on Belarus, and we will not hesitate to use the tools that have already been prepared," Wasik said.

Asked what tools he meant, the deputy minister said "there are several hundred people... that could be included in the sanctions list."

He explained that Poland intends to impose sanctions against those responsible for the sentence to Poczobut.

"These are people behind the Belarusian system of justice, so to speak," Wasik said.