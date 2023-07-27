Open Menu

Poland Procures Two Airborne Early Warning Aircraft From Sweden Worth $57Mln - Arms Group

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 05:30 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Poland is buying two Saab 340 AEW airborne early warning aircraft worth 52 million Euros ($57 million) from Sweden, the Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (the Polish Armaments Group) said Wednesday.

"Yesterday, the Grupa Zbrojeniowa signed a contract for two Saab 340 AEW early warning aircraft worth about 52 million euros," the group said in a statement.

The supply of the first aircraft is expected in late 2023 - early 2024.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced the deal on Tuesday but did not specify the quantity, cost or supply date.

