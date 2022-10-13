Poland Procuring Soviet Large-Caliber Shells for Ukraine - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Poland is trying to help Ukraine by procuring more ammunition compatible with the equipment it has, primarily Soviet large-caliber shells, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

"A month ago, I was at a meeting with President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and Prime Minister (Denys) Shmyhal in Kiev. And today, first of all, ammunition is needed, including those that can only be bought in countries that still use Soviet or post-Soviet ammunition, that is, 152-mm or 122-mm caliber. And we are trying to help Ukraine in this matter," Morawiecki said in a statement aired by Polish Radio.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk for protection from Ukrainian troops. In April, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine, saying that it adds fuel to the fire. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.