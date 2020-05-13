Poland Prolongs Closure of Border Over COVID-19 for 30 More Days - Interior Ministry

Poland has extended the closure of its borders in light of the coronavirus pandemic until June 12, the Polish Ministry of the Interior said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Poland has extended the closure of its borders in light of the coronavirus pandemic until June 12, the Polish Ministry of the Interior said on Wednesday.

Poland initially closed its borders in response to the spread of the coronavirus infection in mid-March until May 3. On April 29, the ban was extended for 10 more days.

"Border control on the internal and external borders with the EU countries have been extended for another 30 days, until June 12," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, there are 42 designated points for crossing into the European Union by land, including 18 on the border with the Czech Republic, five with Slovakia, 16 with Germany and three with Lithuania.

Aside from these countries, Poland also shares a border with Belarus and Ukraine.

Controls have also been kept in four sea ports and 17 airports, the ministry said.

Entry to the country remains open to nationals and foreigners who are next of kin to or dependents of Polish nationals, as well as permanent residents of Poland, diplomats and their family members.

As of Wednesday, Poland has reported 17,062 COVID-19 cases, including 847 fatalities and 6,410 recoveries.