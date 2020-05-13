UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Prolongs Closure Of Border Over COVID-19 For 30 More Days - Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 09:50 PM

Poland Prolongs Closure of Border Over COVID-19 for 30 More Days - Interior Ministry

Poland has extended the closure of its borders in light of the coronavirus pandemic until June 12, the Polish Ministry of the Interior said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Poland has extended the closure of its borders in light of the coronavirus pandemic until June 12, the Polish Ministry of the Interior said on Wednesday.

Poland initially closed its borders in response to the spread of the coronavirus infection in mid-March until May 3. On April 29, the ban was extended for 10 more days.

"Border control on the internal and external borders with the EU countries have been extended for another 30 days, until June 12," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, there are 42 designated points for crossing into the European Union by land, including 18 on the border with the Czech Republic, five with Slovakia, 16 with Germany and three with Lithuania.

Aside from these countries, Poland also shares a border with Belarus and Ukraine.

Controls have also been kept in four sea ports and 17 airports, the ministry said.

Entry to the country remains open to nationals and foreigners who are next of kin to or dependents of Polish nationals, as well as permanent residents of Poland, diplomats and their family members.

As of Wednesday, Poland has reported 17,062 COVID-19 cases, including 847 fatalities and 6,410 recoveries.

Related Topics

Ukraine European Union Germany Belarus Poland Czech Republic Slovakia Lithuania April May June Border Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police reopen driving schools after Eid ho ..

26 minutes ago

ADQ to acquire 50 percent stake in Al Dahra Holdin ..

41 minutes ago

Nadeem Khan appointed Director – High Performanc ..

2 hours ago

Arab Youth Centre launches first Arab Youth Hackat ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid always capable of turning chal ..

2 hours ago

Frenchman cleared of charges for aiding migrants

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.