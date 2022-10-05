UrduPoint.com

Poland Proposes Rebuilding EU Security Architecture To Cope With New European Realities

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2022 | 06:30 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki proposed on Wednesday that a new architecture of European security should be built to include the restoration of Ukraine and a complete revision of the EU energy policy, taking into account new European realities.

"To win... we have to rebuild the security architecture. This security architecture should be based on other paradigms in the field of energy, economics and financial cooperation. You cannot hide your head in the sand in the face of the Russian threat, including Russian capital," Morawiecki said at a conference in Warsaw.

Morawiecki said that in order to build a new security architecture, five conditions should be met. First, it is necessary to restore Ukraine. Second, the process of Ukraine's integration with the EU should continue at a faster pace. Third, the EU should cooperate more actively with new countries seeking the union's membership.

Fourth, the EU should strengthen its defense system and enhance the army within NATO framework. And fifth, Europe should revise its entire energy policy, refraining from importing natural gas and oil from Russia and reducing the union's dependence on hydrocarbons in general to avoid further possible large payments to other energy exporters, he said.

Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia since the start of the special operation in Ukraine. Disruption in supply chains has led to higher fuel and food prices across the EU, driving inflation to record levels and causing cost of living to soar. The US and its NATO allies have also ramped up their weapons deliveries to Kiev in a bid to contain Russia, with Poland taking one of the leading roles in pushing for new sanctions, providing training for Ukrainian military and setting up a logistics hub for the transfer of arms.

