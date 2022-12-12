Poland Provided Ukraine With Military Aid Worth About $2Bln - President

Poland has provided Ukraine with military assistance worth about $2 billion, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Monday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Poland has provided Ukraine with military assistance worth about $2 billion, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Monday.

"(We) must support Ukraine militarily. Poland provides such an opportunity for military support, among other things, by providing its territory for the implementation of this support. According to our estimates, we have sent huge support to Ukraine. We estimate it at about $2 billion. This is a very large sum for us," Duda said at a joint press conference with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Since the beginning of the military conflict in Ukraine, Poland has been delivering to Kiev tanks, man-portable air-defense systems, military drones, ammunition, parts for fighter jets and other vehicles.

In April, the Russian Foreign Ministry sent a note of protest to the NATO members which provide arms to Ukraine. The Russian authorities stressed that these actions undermine prospects for a future peace process and would have a negative impact on the situation in Ukraine.