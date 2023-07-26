Poland Provides $3.3Bln in Military Assistance to Ukraine Since February 2022 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Poland has provided Ukraine with military assistance worth 3 billion Euros ($3.31 billion) since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the Defence24 news portal reported on Tuesday, citing the Polish Defense Ministry.

The report stated that in April 2022, Poland transferred equipment worth $1.6 billion to Ukraine. During the year, this amount has increased by one billion euros, while additional 500 million euros have been provided to Kiev over the past 3-4 months, the news portal added.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The support evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.