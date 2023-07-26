Open Menu

Poland Provides $3.3Bln In Military Assistance To Ukraine Since February 2022 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 05:00 AM

Poland Provides $3.3Bln in Military Assistance to Ukraine Since February 2022 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Poland has provided Ukraine with military assistance worth 3 billion Euros ($3.31 billion) since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the Defence24 news portal reported on Tuesday, citing the Polish Defense Ministry.

The report stated that in April 2022, Poland transferred equipment worth $1.6 billion to Ukraine. During the year, this amount has increased by one billion euros, while additional 500 million euros have been provided to Kiev over the past 3-4 months, the news portal added.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The support evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev Poland February April From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

4 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

5 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

5 hours ago
 Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

5 hours ago
 Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say ..

Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say analysts as suicide bomber hi ..

5 hours ago
 Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme propose ..

Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme proposed

5 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

5 hours ago
 Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North C ..

Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Found Dead - Reports

5 hours ago
 Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz ..

Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz to return soon as polls schedu ..

5 hours ago
 US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defe ..

US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defected Private Travis King - Pen ..

5 hours ago
 US Flowing Security Aid to Ukraine at 'Incredibly ..

US Flowing Security Aid to Ukraine at 'Incredibly Rapid Pace' - Pentagon

5 hours ago
 Estonia May Deploy Up to 5 Soldiers to EU Military ..

Estonia May Deploy Up to 5 Soldiers to EU Military Mission in Niger - Defense Mi ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World