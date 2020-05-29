UrduPoint.com
Poland Provides Medical Assistance To Western Balkan States Amid COVID-19 - NATO

Poland has distributed nearly 70 tonnes of medical supplies, including face masks and disinfectants, to six Western Balkan states over the week in a bid to help them combat the coronavirus pandemic, NATO said in a press release on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Poland has distributed nearly 70 tonnes of medical supplies, including face masks and disinfectants, to six Western Balkan states over the week in a bid to help them combat the coronavirus pandemic, NATO said in a press release on Friday.

"Poland dispatched nearly 70 tonnes of medical supplies to Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Serbia this week, helping them respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. This aid includes more than 10,000 litres of disinfectant and 100,000 face masks for each recipient. A convoy of seven State Fire Service vehicles set off from Warsaw on Tuesday to transport the supplies," the press release said.

According to the alliance, Poland is providing support through NATO's Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Center (EADRCC) in response to a request for assistance from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

The EADRCC, which operates on a 24-hour basis and coordinates requests and offers of assistance, is the alliance's main civil emergency response mechanism. Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, the center has coordinated requests from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and 15 NATO and partner countries, resulting in dozens of offers of assistance.

