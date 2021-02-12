Poland Raises Age Limit for Receiving AstraZeneca Vaccine to 65 - Official

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Poland has raised the vaccination age limit for the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine from 60 to 65 years, Michal Dworczyk, the government's vaccination commissioner, said on Friday.

Warsaw previously decided to allow vaccination with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for people between 18 and 60.

"After a painstaking analysis, the medical council has approved the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for persons aged 18-65," Dworczyk tweeted.

Poland is currently deploying the vaccine from three companies, Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. The last one is used to vaccinate teachers and kindergarten staff.

The country is said to be planning to receive 6 million doses from the aforementioned companies until the end of the first quarter and to vaccinate approximately three million people.