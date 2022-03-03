UrduPoint.com

Poland Raises Military Spend To Three Percent Of GDP

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Poland, which borders Ukraine, will increasing defence spending to three percent of gross domestic product next year, Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski announced on Thursday

Warsaw currently devotes 2.

2 percent of GDP to the military budget.

"We will table an amendment -- three percent for the (defence) budget, starting next year. Then we'll increase it further," Kaczynski, who is also leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, told parliament during a debate on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

