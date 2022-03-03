Poland raises military spend to three percent of GDP

Poland, which borders Ukraine, will increasing defence spending to three percent of gross domestic product next year, Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski announced on Thursday

Warsaw currently devotes 2.

2 percent of GDP to the military budget.

"We will table an amendment -- three percent for the (defence) budget, starting next year. Then we'll increase it further," Kaczynski, who is also leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, told parliament during a debate on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.