Poland Reaches Deal With US To Purchase FGM-148F Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 03:58 PM
Poland inked a deal with the United States to acquire FGM-148F Javelin anti-tank missile systems, the Polish defence24 agency, which specializes in military news, reported on Tuesday, citing the Armed Forces Inspectorate
WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Poland inked a deal with the United States to acquire FGM-148F Javelin anti-tank missile systems, the Polish defence24 agency, which specializes in military news, reported on Tuesday, citing the Armed Forces Inspectorate.
The US is supplying Ukraine with similar anti-tank missiles. The $100 million sale to Poland was approved by the US State Department back in March.
Under the Washington-Warsaw deal, Poland will receive 60 launchers and 180 anti-tank missiles, the news agency reported.
Defence24 also said that Poland had signed an agreement to buy F-35A Lightning II multi-purpose aircraft from the US. The eastern European country will receive 32 planes, and the first shipments are expected between 2025-2026.
According to the news agency, Poland also signed several deals with domestic manufacturers to equip the military with artillery command vehicles, mortars and rifles.