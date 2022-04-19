Poland Ready to Accept About 10,000 Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers - Prime Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Poland is prepared to receive 10,000 wounded Ukrainian soldiers if necessary, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

"We are already receiving and providing the injured with treatment.

We are ready to accept at least 10,000 (Ukrainian) soldiers if there is a need," Morawiecki told a press conference in Lviv, Ukraine, aired by Polish Public Television, adding that "our hospitals are ready for this."

Morawiecki is currently visiting Lviv to open container towns created at the initiative of the Polish government for internal refugees fleeing eastern Ukraine.

Earlier in April, US ambassador to Warsaw Mark Brzezinski said that around 4.4 million refugees, or 10% of Poland's total population, are recent arrivals from Ukraine.