UrduPoint.com

Poland Ready To Accept About 10,000 Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Poland Ready to Accept About 10,000 Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers - Prime Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Poland is prepared to receive 10,000 wounded Ukrainian soldiers if necessary, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

"We are already receiving and providing the injured with treatment.

We are ready to accept at least 10,000 (Ukrainian) soldiers if there is a need," Morawiecki told a press conference in Lviv, Ukraine, aired by Polish Public Television, adding that "our hospitals are ready for this."

Morawiecki is currently visiting Lviv to open container towns created at the initiative of the Polish government for internal refugees fleeing eastern Ukraine.

Earlier in April, US ambassador to Warsaw Mark Brzezinski said that around 4.4 million refugees, or 10% of Poland's total population, are recent arrivals from Ukraine.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Ukraine Warsaw Poland April TV From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Guidelines issued for crop care during rains, wind ..

Guidelines issued for crop care during rains, windstorm

20 seconds ago
 Court instructs NAB to file comments in Gilani acq ..

Court instructs NAB to file comments in Gilani acquittal plea

21 seconds ago
 China assures full support to Pakistan in developi ..

China assures full support to Pakistan in developing SEZs

22 seconds ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs 900 per tola to Rs133,3 ..

Gold prices increase by Rs 900 per tola to Rs133,300

24 seconds ago
 IMF Expects Ukraine Economy to Contract by 35% in ..

IMF Expects Ukraine Economy to Contract by 35% in 2022, Has No Projections for 2 ..

26 seconds ago
 IMF Lowers Global Growth Forecast to 3.6% for 2022 ..

IMF Lowers Global Growth Forecast to 3.6% for 2022, 2023 - World Economic Outloo ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.