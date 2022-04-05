UrduPoint.com

Poland Ready To Assist Ukraine In Investigating Bucha Events - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 04:41 PM

Poland Ready to Assist Ukraine in Investigating Bucha Events - Foreign Ministry

Poland is ready to assist Ukraine in the investigation of the reports of mass civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Poland is ready to assist Ukraine in the investigation of the reports of mass civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said on Tuesday.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on Monday for an international commission to look into the case.

"We are dealing with an enormous amount of work. Because of that, assistance is necessary. We are ready. Yesterday, we talked with the Ukrainian side as well as other countries that could get involved in collecting evidence, and gathering documents," Jablonski said on air of the state-owned broadcaster Radio Poland.

The official noted that many activities are already underway, such as information gathering from Ukrainian citizens who ended up in Poland and other countries as refugees.

"At the same time, the key thing is to have international groups of prosecutors, investigators, medics and forensic specialists on the ground," Jablonski said, adding that "we are ready to have such people deployed there right this week."

Over the weekend, reports emerged of mass civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, which was under control of Russian forces in March. The Russian Defense Ministry called the reports "yet another provocation." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that photo and video materials of dead civilians in Bucha cannot be trusted and that Moscow categorically rejects the accusations.

