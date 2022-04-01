UrduPoint.com

Poland Ready To Be Guarantor Of Ukraine's Security If US Joins - Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 03:54 PM

Poland is ready to act as a guarantor of future security of Ukraine if the United States joins this arrangement, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and the leader of Law and Justice Party Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Friday

On Tuesday, Kiev proposed a new system of security guarantees for Ukraine. David Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks with Russia, said that Kiev saw member states of the UN Security Council, along with Turkey, Germany, Canada, Italy, Poland and Israel, as guarantors of Ukraine's security.

"If these were serious guarantees, that is, with the participation of the United States, as well as other major European countries, I don't see how it (Poland as another guarantor) could do any harm," Kaczynski told Polskie Radio, when asked if Poland is ready to be a security guarantor for Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

