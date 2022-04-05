UrduPoint.com

Poland Ready To Be Guarantor Of Ukraine's Security - Deputy Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 01:46 PM

Poland is ready to become one of the security guarantors of any peace agreement reached over Ukraine, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said on Tuesday

At the end of March, Kiev proposed a new system of security guarantees for Ukraine with the UN Security Council member states, as well as Germany, Canada, Italy, Israel, Poland and Turkey acting as guarantors of any future deal.

"We are, of course, ready to play such a role. If Ukraine asks for something like this, we believe that this is our responsibility for providing security in the region, as a member of NATO and the EU.

If such a decision is made, we will definitely not shy away from it," Jablonski said on air of Polskie radio.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to "demilitarize and denazify Ukraine."

