Poland Ready to Build Permanent NATO Bases to Accommodate Small Units - Prime Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Poland is ready to build permanent NATO bases to accommodate small military units, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

"Permanent bases of allies should be established in NATO's eastern flank countries. Poland is ready to build such bases that would be the place of deployment of small units on a permanent basis," Morawiecki told the Strategic Ark forum in Warsaw.