UrduPoint.com

Poland Ready To Cut Railway Traffic With Belarus - Interior Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 03:25 PM

Poland Ready to Cut Railway Traffic With Belarus - Interior Minister

Poland is ready to sever railway traffic with Belarus, which would deprive it of transit business, Polish Internal Affairs Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Saturday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Poland is ready to sever railway traffic with Belarus, which would deprive it of transit business, Polish Internal Affairs Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Warsaw closed the Kuznica checkpoint, where migrants had been amassing.

"They (the Belarusian authorities) know quite well that we can close more transit points, such as railway traffic.

Belarus is an important transit country," Kaminski told the Polish RMF FM radio station.

When asked that Belarus will, in this case, be deprived of transit including from China, the minister said that "we know about that, we are thinking about it and taking it into account, and then we direct corresponding signals to the regime, so that it stops such actions or they will be in full isolation, not only economic, but also political."

Related Topics

Business China Traffic Warsaw Belarus Poland From

Recent Stories

US Farm Animal Sanctuary Asks Biden to Give Pardon ..

US Farm Animal Sanctuary Asks Biden to Give Pardoned Turkeys to It After Thanksg ..

2 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

2 minutes ago
 CM Murad Ali Shah expresses grief over veteran act ..

CM Murad Ali Shah expresses grief over veteran actor Sohail Asghar's death

4 minutes ago
 Australia's Melbourne Gripped by Protests Against ..

Australia's Melbourne Gripped by Protests Against Pandemic Bill, Vaccine Mandate ..

4 minutes ago
 Veteran TV actor Sohail Asghar passes away

Veteran TV actor Sohail Asghar passes away

40 minutes ago
 Polish Border Guards Say Migrants Fired Tear Gas a ..

Polish Border Guards Say Migrants Fired Tear Gas at Them Allegedly Provided by B ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.