Poland Ready to Cut Railway Traffic With Belarus - Interior Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Poland is ready to sever railway traffic with Belarus, which would deprive it of transit business, Polish Internal Affairs Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Warsaw closed the Kuznica checkpoint, where migrants had been amassing.

"They (the Belarusian authorities) know quite well that we can close more transit points, such as railway traffic.

Belarus is an important transit country," Kaminski told the Polish RMF FM radio station.

When asked that Belarus will, in this case, be deprived of transit including from China, the minister said that "we know about that, we are thinking about it and taking it into account, and then we direct corresponding signals to the regime, so that it stops such actions or they will be in full isolation, not only economic, but also political."