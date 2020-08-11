UrduPoint.com
Poland Ready To Mediate Between Lukashenko, Opposition: Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 08:49 PM

Poland ready to mediate between Lukashenko, opposition: foreign minister

Poland is ready to mediate between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the opposition, the foreign minister said on Tuesday during a visit to Riga, after a second night of protests after a disputed election

Riga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Poland is ready to mediate between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the opposition, the foreign minister said on Tuesday during a visit to Riga, after a second night of protests after a disputed election.

"Poland is ready to act as a mediator between Belarus opposition and president Lukashenko. There is still a place for dialogue," Jacek Czaputowicz said after meeting his Estonian, Finnish and Latvian counterparts.

More Stories From World

