Poland ready to mediate between Lukashenko, opposition: foreign minister

Riga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Poland is ready to mediate between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the opposition, the foreign minister said on Tuesday during a visit to Riga, after a second night of protests after a disputed election.

"Poland is ready to act as a mediator between Belarus opposition and president Lukashenko. There is still a place for dialogue," Jacek Czaputowicz said after meeting his Estonian, Finnish and Latvian counterparts.